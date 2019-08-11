August 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Path leading to settlement talks seems to be opening, Spokesman says

By Staff Reporter00
Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou

A certain path seems to be opening, leading to the resumption of settlement talks, after Friday’s meeting between the two leaders, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Saturday.

Addressing a local festival in Pissouri, a village in the southern coast of Cyprus, Prodromou said that talks need to resume from where they were left off in Switzerland, in the summer of 2017.

He also noted that despite the artificial climate of tension and Turkey’s aggressive behaviour to the detriment of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, President Anastasiades strives for a resumption of negotiations.

At the same time, he said that Turkey should also contribute towards this direction, by terminating its aggressive policy that provokes insecurity.

Talks should be held on the basis of the parameters set by the UN Secretary-General in Crans Montana, aiming at a viable and functioning settlement, on the basis of UN resolutions, Prodromou went on. He noted that with the parameters of Antonio Guterres, we clearly spoke for the first time about a solution that would turn Cyprus truly independent.

He also referred to a permanent settlement that will allow all Cypriots to enjoy human rights and liberties, as is the standard in all EU member states.

This is the direction the President is moving along and this calls for the greatest possible unity, in order to support the national effort, Prodromou concluded.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

British tourist, 20, in critical condition after quad bike overturns

Lizzy Ioannidou

Long wait for city centre revamp 

Evie Andreou

Prosecuting rape complainants who retract 

Alper Ali Riza

A shake-up of religious education is centuries overdue

George Koumoullis

Crowdfunding for British rape-claim woman exceeds expectations

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Anastasiades to send non-paper to Akinci on gas

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign