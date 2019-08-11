Path leading to settlement talks seems to be opening, Spokesman says

A certain path seems to be opening, leading to the resumption of settlement talks, after Friday’s meeting between the two leaders, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Saturday.

Addressing a local festival in Pissouri, a village in the southern coast of Cyprus, Prodromou said that talks need to resume from where they were left off in Switzerland, in the summer of 2017.

He also noted that despite the artificial climate of tension and Turkey’s aggressive behaviour to the detriment of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, President Anastasiades strives for a resumption of negotiations.

At the same time, he said that Turkey should also contribute towards this direction, by terminating its aggressive policy that provokes insecurity.

Talks should be held on the basis of the parameters set by the UN Secretary-General in Crans Montana, aiming at a viable and functioning settlement, on the basis of UN resolutions, Prodromou went on. He noted that with the parameters of Antonio Guterres, we clearly spoke for the first time about a solution that would turn Cyprus truly independent.

He also referred to a permanent settlement that will allow all Cypriots to enjoy human rights and liberties, as is the standard in all EU member states.

This is the direction the President is moving along and this calls for the greatest possible unity, in order to support the national effort, Prodromou concluded.