August 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigating domestic violence case

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Police announced on Sunday they were investigating a video uploaded on social media depicting domestic violence, noting that their priority is the protection of victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The video, depicting scenes of domestic violence, came to the attention of police on Friday, when efforts were launched for the full investigation of the case.

“Beyond a doubt, as with every other case of a similar nature, the priority of the police is the protection of the victims, but also the location of the perpetrators and bringing them to justice,” police said.

The police announcement added that its leadership is especially sensitive to cases involving domestic violence, particularly when the victims of “such atrocious acts” involve vulnerable members of the public, such as women and children.

“We are open to any criticism and suggestions from the public,” the police said, “so that beyond the measures we have already taken, we can improve further on issues relating to domestic violence.”

