Seems barbaric to me

Reading the reports from Cyprus, the treatment by the Cyprus courts of the teenager who is alleged to have made a false rape claim against a group of Israeli men seems barbaric.

Why remand this teenager in custody when her flight risk from a tiny island is negligible? She poses no danger to others, so why incarcerate her during the hottest months of the year? It is hard not to conclude that, whatever the outcome of any trial, the authorities in Cyprus are determined to make an example of this teen, and punish her before she has been found guilty of any alleged crime.

Dr Michael Paraskos, London