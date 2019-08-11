August 11, 2019

Top rank for Artymata and women’s relay in Varaždin European Championship’s first day

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Eleni Artymata

Sprinter Eleni Artymata and the Cyprus 4X100 women’s relay team secured both a first place in their respective races, at the European Athletics Team Championships, in Varaždin, Croatia, on Saturday.

Artymata finished the 400 m. sprint first with 51.93, securing 12 points for Cyprus, a Cyprus Amateur Athletic Association announcement says.

The women’s relay team won the 4X100 m. relay with 44.15, also contributing with 12 points to Cyprus’ effort to remain in the Second League. Filippa Fotopoulou, Ramona Papaioannou, Olivia Fotopoulou and Eleni Artymata run consecutively.

Cyprus’ track and field national team finished the first day of the games in the 8th position with 141 points and needs to finish 7th in the final rankings in order to secure its place in the Second League. Estonia is first with 185 points, followed by Slovenia with 179 and Latvia with 165.

In men’s 100 m. Cypriot sprint hurdles athlete Milan Trajkovic came third in the general ranking with 10.78. Kyriacos Ioannou secured the third place in high jump with 2.10 m.

