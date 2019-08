Two men, 23 and 25, were arrested on Saturday in the Famagusta district after the drug squad found them in possession of 31g of cannabis intended for distribution.

The cannabis was found divided into 31 plastic bags. Police later found that the 23-year-old was in the Republic illegally.

The two were on Sunday led before the Famagusta district court which issued a remand of five days, as per the request of the police.