Animals being wounded by air guns

The Animal Party said on Tuesday it will be directly informing the chief of police over animals being shot at with air guns in neighbourhoods.

“The Animal Party is now receiving continuous complaints from the public regarding air gun shots which injure or even kill animals wandering around in neighbourhoods, and which also threaten pets,” the party’s announcement said.

These complaints will be tabled directly before the chief of police so that action can be taken.

The party added that it is unacceptable that some animals end up seriously injured, with their owners then becoming burdened by medical costs, while perpetrators remain untouched.

Humans are also at risk, the party warned.

“What will happen, if as a result of this brainless act by some, we end up mourning human victims?” the party asked.