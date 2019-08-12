August 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animals being wounded by air guns

By Staff Reporter00

The Animal Party said on Tuesday it will be directly informing the chief of police over animals being shot at with air guns in neighbourhoods.

“The Animal Party is now receiving continuous complaints from the public regarding air gun shots which injure or even kill animals wandering around in neighbourhoods, and which also threaten pets,” the party’s announcement said.

These complaints will be tabled directly before the chief of police so that action can be taken.

The party added that it is unacceptable that some animals end up seriously injured, with their owners then becoming burdened by medical costs, while perpetrators remain untouched.

Humans are also at risk, the party warned.

“What will happen, if as a result of this brainless act by some, we end up mourning human victims?” the party asked.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Village evacuated as fire still rages (Update 3)

Annette Chrysostomou

Akinci remains ahead in latest ‘presidential’ election poll

Evie Andreou

Informal meeting should include Turkey, says government

Evie Andreou

New laws to prevent overuse of pesticides in foods on their way

Staff Reporter

Removal of illegal tyre dump completed

Lizzy Ioannidou

Government employment rises 0.1 per cent

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign