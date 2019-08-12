Drink-driver caught driving onto Larnaca airport roundabout

Larnaca police detained the driver of a car early on Monday after he drove onto the airport roundabout under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the incident happened at around 6.30am. The car came to a halt on the sign that is located on the roundabout.

Larnaca traffic police chief Haris Hadjiyiasemi said officers at the scene determined that the car was driven by a 21-year-old who lives in Limassol.

The man was breathalysed, with the reading showing 73 microgrammes of alcohol. The legal limit for new drivers is nine μgr. The final reading was 67μgr.

The 21-year-old refused to follow the officers to the station, sitting on the road and shouting abuse. Police said he also pushed a sergeant who was trying to convince him.

He was eventually taken to the station but refused to cooperate.

The 21-year-old is expected to be brought before a court on Tuesday.

The passenger of the vehicle, a student, told police they were returning to Limassol from Ayia Napa and had lost their way.

The passenger was also found to be over the legal alcohol limit, 39 μgr. The normal limit is 22.