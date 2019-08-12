Education minister confident of smooth start to new school year

Everything will be ready so children can safely go to school in early September, Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris announced on Monday.

He was speaking after meeting first with school district boards and later with parent associations.

“I am pleased to say that the procedures are proceeding very satisfactorily. I was informed that almost all the books have been delivered, almost all the other items the children need have been sent, painting has started, the fencing is being finished and after August 25 all personnel will be in at work,” he said.

“Problems have existed and will continue to exist. It is important that there is a will to solve the problems and we all move forward together.”

Asked if there is a timetable for completing all the tasks, Hambiaouris said most have been completed.

The books for example have been sent out and the fencing to improve school security is about 95 per cent finished.

Schools will be inspected after August 15 with principals, inspectors and school supervisors present.

Head of the school district board Dinos Ellinas expressed his satisfaction with the briefing.

The head of the secondary school parents’ association Kyriakos Nikiforou said they had been informed on various projects and hoped that schools would operate smoothly from the start of the new school year.

Sotiris Christofi, chairman of the primary parents’ group, concluded the association is sure that “we are on a very good road”.

A week ago, Hambiaouris said Ellinas informed him that the fencing of about 65 to 70 per cent of schools are completed, 20 to 25 per cent are nearly completed and four to five per cent remain. He mentioned some problems in schools in remote locations which will be supported by the technical services, the health ministry and the school board.

Last week he also visited warehouses to check how the distribution of textbooks was proceeding.