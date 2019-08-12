Fire extinguished as patrols stepped up

A fire which broke out in a private forest in the Limassol region early on Monday was brought under control after four hours, the fire service said.

The fire started at 3.35am near the village of Kantou north of the Kouris reservoir and was contained by 7.50am, before strong winds developed in the area.

The fire service used seven fire trucks and 20 firefighters to battle the blaze, while the two helicopters leased by the government were also deployed.

A total area of half a hectare of dry grass, wild vegetation and pine trees was burnt.

The fire service said on Monday that patrols have been stepped up during both day and night and additional personnel is working in cooperation with police in areas at increased risk of fire.

An announcement has been issued calling on the public to be very careful and avoid any activity which may cause a fire.

The public is urged to call 112 or 1407 immediately when detecting a fire and also inform the service when spotting suspicious movements.