Government employment rises 0.1 per cent

Government employment rose 0.1 per cent year-on-year in July, or by 65 people, reaching 52,069, the statistical service said Monday.

Permanent staff decreased by 439 people, or 1.5 per cent, as temporary workers rose by 4.9 per cent, reaching 15,318 against 14,604 in July 2018, the service said.

Compared with July 2018, there was an increase in staff both in the central government and education.

The largest annual increase was seen in education, 1.2 per cent, specifically in the number of temporary staff which rose by 10.3 per cent, or 338 people. Public education employs 13,502 people – 9,886 permanent and 3,616 temps.

On a monthly basis, staff numbers in July fell in all categories apart from security forces.

The highest decrease was seen in education, 1.2 per cent, which is mainly due to a 4.5 per cent fall in casual staff numbers.

In total, the central government employs 17,394 workers, 11,340 of whom are on a permanent basis.

Security forces staff totalled 12,705 people, with 7,054 on a permanent basis.

Government employment includes civil service, education service, security forces and workers on hourly pay.

The education service includes permanent and temporary staff at school units and those at the productivity centre and the higher hotel institute.

Security forces include police, fire service and the National Guard.

The hourly pay workers include regular, casual and seasonal staff.