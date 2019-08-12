Removal of illegal tyre dump completed

The second and final phase of the transportation of thousands of old tyres that were stored illegally to a licensed management facility at Vassiliko cement works was completed on Monday, the environmental department announced.

Following the first phase of the venture which began in August 2018 and involved the transportation to Vassilikos of 1,800 tonnes of old tyres from the Dali industrial area, the second phase involved the transport of almost 5,000 more tonnes that was illegally stored in a quarry site in Agios Sozomenos.

In total, 6,750 tonnes were transported to the licensed management facility to be processed in an environmentally friendly way, the environmental department said.

Although used tyres are not considered a hazardous waste material, dumping them in landfills and the countryside island-wide, as well as burning them, can have serious effects on the environment and public health.