Teen critical after motorbike involved in accident

An 18-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition in Limassol hospital after being involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Limassol.

The incident happened at 6.40pm when a car driven by a 36-year-old man collided with the motorbike at the junction of Esperides street and Omonia avenue.

The biker was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with head injuries and a ruptured spleen.

He underwent surgery and is being treated in the intensive care unit. His state of health is described as very serious.

The driver was tested for alcohol and had a reading of 62µg instead of the 9µg allowed for drivers who have had a licence for less than three years. He also tested positive for drugs.

He was arrested while the causes of the accident are being investigated.

This was the second serious injury in an accident involving a motorbike during the weekend. An 11-year-old girl is in hospital in critical condition at the Nicosia general after the motorbike she was a passenger on crashed into a vehicle on a Limassol road on Saturday evening.