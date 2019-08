Police arrested two men for being in possession of a large amount of duty-free cigarettes and tobacco on Sunday in Limassol.

Armed with a search warrant, officers searched the home of a 54-year-old man and found 107 cartons with 1,070 packets of cigarettes and five kilos of tobacco for which no duty had been paid.

A 63-year-old man reportedly later told police the products belonged to him.

Both men were arrested and released after they paid a fine of €9,000 in an out of court settlement.