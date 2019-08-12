August 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather warning issued as temperatures to soar over 40C

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Yet another yellow weather warning has been issued for Monday by the met office due to extreme high temperatures, which are expected to reach 41C inland and 32C in the higher mountains.

The warning is in place from 12.30pm until 5pm.

The forestry department has issued a red warning due to the very high danger of forest fires.

No change in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, but it is going to be slightly cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing temperatures down to average for the time of the year.

 

Related posts

2019 a difficult year for tourism but no need to panic, Deputy Minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two arrests for 31g of cannabis

Lizzy Ioannidou

Police investigating domestic violence case

Lizzy Ioannidou

Top rank for Artymata and women’s relay in Varaždin European Championship’s first day

Source: Cyprus News Agency

A very special home for bees 

Annette Chrysostomou

Organic produce in Cyprus often 100 per cent more expensive

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign