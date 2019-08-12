Weather warning issued as temperatures to soar over 40C

Yet another yellow weather warning has been issued for Monday by the met office due to extreme high temperatures, which are expected to reach 41C inland and 32C in the higher mountains.

The warning is in place from 12.30pm until 5pm.

The forestry department has issued a red warning due to the very high danger of forest fires.

No change in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, but it is going to be slightly cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing temperatures down to average for the time of the year.