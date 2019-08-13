Body found in Malaysia could be missing Irish girl – victims’ aid group

Malaysian police on Tuesday found a body that seems likely to be an Irish teenager who went missing from a jungle resort in the Southeast Asian country 10 days ago, a trust working with the girl’s family said.

Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who suffered learning difficulties, was reported missing on Aug. 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“The Lucie Blackman Trust can confirm a body has been found in the search for Nora Quoirin,” the British victims’ aid group said in a statement.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death.”

Police confirmed that the search had turned up a body.