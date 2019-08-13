August 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Body found in Malaysia could be missing Irish girl – victims’ aid group

By Reuters News Service01
A police forensic vehicle enters the Dusun Resort, where 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin went missing

Malaysian police on Tuesday found a body that seems likely to be an Irish teenager who went missing from a jungle resort in the Southeast Asian country 10 days ago, a trust working with the girl’s family said.

Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who suffered learning difficulties, was reported missing on Aug. 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“The Lucie Blackman Trust can confirm a body has been found in the search for Nora Quoirin,” the British victims’ aid group said in a statement.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death.”

Police confirmed that the search had turned up a body.

Related posts

London climate change protesters daub Brazilian embassy blood red

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong airport says aiming to restore normal service but more protests planned

Reuters News Service

Australian police investigate report man armed with knife in downtown Sydney

Reuters News Service

U.S. attorney general cites ‘irregularities’ at jail where Epstein died (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Scientists hail promise of first effective Ebola treatments in Congo trial

Reuters News Service

Indian authorities lock down Kashmir’s major city on Eid holiday

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign