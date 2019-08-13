Bollywood star to visit Cyprus

Award-winning Bollywood star, mentor, the legendary Mahesh Kale will visit Cyprus for the first time for an island-wide tour programme from August 29 to September 4 at the invitation of the India-Cyprus bilateral cultural relations between the ICMACY, ICMA and the High Commission of India.

Kale is a San Francisco Bay area-based Indian classical vocalist renowned for his specialisation in Indian classical (Hindustani), semi-classical, devotional music, and Natya Sangeet.

Kale, after winning India’s National Film Award as the Best Playback Singer for a classical piece in the film Katyar Kaljat Ghusli (2016), has firmly established himself as a face of Indian classical music of the new generation. Honed in the Gurukul system of learning from the legendary Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, he has an illustrious pedigree, and his thrilling performances bear this out.

Kale maintains an open outlook towards music to reach out to the new generation while retaining the traditions. He has performed with world percussionists including Zakir Hussain, Trilok Gurtu, and Sivamani, and instrumentalists like Pedro Eustache, George Brooks and Frank Martin, playing infusion and collaborative works that ably demonstrate his versatility as a composer and singer. In an effort to spread awareness and education about Indian classical music in the western world, Kale has given lectures, demonstrations and talks at various academic institutions including Stanford University, Harvard University and the Commonwealth Club.

Founder of ICMA – Indian Classical Music and Arts Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on preserving, nurturing and celebrating Indian Classical Music – Kale is also a teacher and an inspiration for a motivated student body of over 150 students in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The concert on September 2 at Attikon Paphos is centred on the main artist. Currently, there is a plan to bring accompanists from India for harmonium, violin, tabla and pakhawaj for the Cyprus performances. An event in Nicosia hosted by the High Commission of India is also in progress.

Concert by renowned Indian classical vocalist on his Cyprus tour. September 2. Attikon, Paphos. 8pm. €10