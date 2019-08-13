Cyprus among the 10 countries present at largest Israeli Navy exercise

Two Cypriot Navy officers participated last week in the ‘Mighty Waves 2019’ multinational drill, the largest international exercise the Israeli Navy ever hosted.

According to the Times of Israel, ‘Mighty Waves’ simulated the response to a large quake striking the country, killing thousands and leaving 100,000 people injured, while damaging hospitals and national infrastructure.

The United States, France, and Greece fully participated in the exercise, sending ships and personnel to Haifa to take part in drills alongside their Israeli counterparts. Representatives from Cyprus, Chile, Italy, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and NATO observed and took part in non-physical aspects of the drill, the Times of Israel reported.

The Cyprus News Agency learned that Cyprus observed the drill between August 4 and 8 with two Navy officers.

The first stage of the exercise involved search and rescue-related training activities in the sea surface and bottom, as well as shooting and anti-aircraft training. The second stage was about supporting naval ships in delivering humanitarian aid in the port of Haifa.

The Times of Israel notes, moreover, that the naval drill had two main goals, “to practice setting up a ‘sea gate,’ through which the majority of the humanitarian aid Israel would need in the aftermath of a massive earthquake would pass, and, more generally, to learn how to more efficiently work with the various national and international organizations that would be involved in the disaster relief work.”

Israel’s Defence Forces also posted a message on twitter about the drill, saying that “side by side, 10 navies came together for the biggest international exercise that the Israeli Navy has ever hosted.”