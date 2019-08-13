Drunk driver on roundabout fined €1,900

LARNACA district court on Tuesday imposed a fine of €1,900 to a 21-year-old man from Limassol and revoked his drivers’ licence for three months after being caught driving drunk and assaulting a police officer.

The 21-year-old was detained on Monday morning after he drove onto the Larnaca airport roundabout under the influence of alcohol. His car came to a halt on the sign that is located on the roundabout.

The young driver, who was found to have 67 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, more than seven times the legal limit for new drivers which is 9 μgr, had refused to accompany the officers to the police station and sat instead on the street side and started swearing at them. He also pushed one of the officers.

The court slapped him with a €1,150-fine for the traffic offences and also fined him €750 for assaulting and insulting an officer.

The car’s owner, who was a passenger when the accident occurred, was also released and is to appear in court later for allowing the 21-year-old to drive under the influence of alcohol.

He too was found to be over the alcohol limit. The breathalyser test on him indicated 39 μgr.

The vehicle’s owner told police they were returning to Limassol from Ayia Napa and had lost their way.