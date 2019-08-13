August 13, 2019

Fourth village evacuated as fire ranges out of control in Greek island of Evia

Locals react as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Greek authorities on Tuesday afternoon announced that a fourth village, Platania, was evacuated in central Evia as a forest fire that broke out early in the day was ranging south out of control.

Three other villages – Makrymalli, Kondodespoti and Stavros – were evacuated earlier in the day. The central section of Evia island that includes the four villages has been declared under national emergency.The blaze is burning a dense pine forest which is within the EU’s Natura network.

Platania was evacuated by the ringing of church bells, which summoned the nearly 50 residents at the main square from which they were transferred elsewhere.

More than 227 firemen, aided by five helicopters and six other aircraft, were battling the blaze on Evia, Greece‘s second-largest island. A monastery was also evacuated. The blaze generated thick smoke that blanketed the capital, Athens, some 110 kilometres (70 miles) away.

Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos arrived at Psahna where the residents of the four evacuated villages were taken,  to meet with officials and assess the situation.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also monitoring the situation from the Fire Brigade’s Operation Center in Halandri, Athens.

Wildfires raged uncontrolled in at least four other Greek regions, and the fire brigade said it had been called to put out 182 fires in the last three days.

