August 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Hong Kong airport says aiming to restore normal service but more protests planned

By Reuters News Service05
Cancelled flights from Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Tuesday it was working with its partners to restore normal operations as soon as possible but noted that more protests are planned.

The Airport Authority (AA) halted flights to and from the airport on Monday, citing disruption from anti-government demonstrators who had peacefully occupied the arrivals hall since Friday.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian finance hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

“The AA has noticed that there are calls online for public assembly in the airport this afternoon,” the authority said in a statement. “The AA will work closely with its business partners with a view to gradually resuming normal airport operations as soon as possible.”

Related posts

Australian police investigate report man armed with knife in downtown Sydney

Reuters News Service

U.S. attorney general cites ‘irregularities’ at jail where Epstein died (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Scientists hail promise of first effective Ebola treatments in Congo trial

Reuters News Service

Indian authorities lock down Kashmir’s major city on Eid holiday

Reuters News Service

Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court with wounded face

Reuters News Service

New Trump rule would reduce welfare immigrants

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign