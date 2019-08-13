August 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Late-night illegal fishers caught in Limassol

By Evie Andreou043

THE fisheries department on Tuesday said authorities were investigating a serious case of illegal fishing after two persons were caught fishing with a speargun and light after dark in a protected area in Limassol.

The two persons, who did not carry any permit, will be facing fines of up to €8,500, the fisheries department said in an announcement.

It said that the two divers were caught fishing last Sunday at around 9pm with spearguns and a light in a protected area in the Dasoudi are in Limassol following a coordinated operation by the fisheries department and the marine police.

Freshly caught fish was also found in their possession.

The fisheries department announcement said that this was “a very serious case” of illegal fishing.

It said that fishing without a permit was illegal, as well as fishing in closed-off areas, or fishing with a speargun and the use of light after sunset.

 

Related posts

Turtle protection programme ‘as planned’ with local support, says Kadis

Lizzy Ioannidou

Parents want soldier’s ‘mystery death’ in 2005 reviewed by new expert

George Psyllides

Beer consumption up in July

Staff Reporter

Limassol blaze under control, suspected arsonist remanded (update 3)

George Psyllides

Owners of vineyards damaged by fire to be compensated (updated)

Evie Andreou

Athienou mayor calls for crossing opening in letter to president

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign