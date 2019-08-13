Late-night illegal fishers caught in Limassol

THE fisheries department on Tuesday said authorities were investigating a serious case of illegal fishing after two persons were caught fishing with a speargun and light after dark in a protected area in Limassol.

The two persons, who did not carry any permit, will be facing fines of up to €8,500, the fisheries department said in an announcement.

It said that the two divers were caught fishing last Sunday at around 9pm with spearguns and a light in a protected area in the Dasoudi are in Limassol following a coordinated operation by the fisheries department and the marine police.

Freshly caught fish was also found in their possession.

The fisheries department announcement said that this was “a very serious case” of illegal fishing.

It said that fishing without a permit was illegal, as well as fishing in closed-off areas, or fishing with a speargun and the use of light after sunset.