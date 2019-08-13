Learn all about Lomi Lomi massage

Essential oils, meditation music and low-lit rooms are not all you need for a good massage. The masseuse needs to know to approach tissue and muscle, how to work on any stiff spots and most importantly understand the type of massage, its history, purpose and meaning. It’s safe to say that it’s best to leave it in the hands of the professionals.

This is why Lomi Lomi Cyprus, a training centre approved by the Cyprus Association of Alternative Therapists, is holding a three-day training programme starting on August 23 on the art of Lomi Lomi massage. You’ve probably heard of Swedish massages, the hot stone massage, aromatherapy and shiatsu yet do you know of the Hawaiian Lomi Lomi Nui Massage?

Known as the ‘loving hands’ massage, this is a traditional Hawaiian practise that uses an amalgamation of techniques, nut oils, and occasionally elements of prayer, breathing and dance to restore energy and soothe the body. So the three-day course is designed to offer the trainee a basic foundation of Lomi Lomi.

“The aim of the course,” say the organisers, “is to develop innovative techniques which you can use in order to minimise fatigue and potential injury during the massage process, to be able to move around the receiver’s body in a continuous flow and to become more aware of your Internal Movement, Breath and Energy, which leads to a complete healing and connection between you and the receiver, creating a psychosomatic experience of harmony and deep relaxation for both of you.”

Those who decide to take part will practice and receive Lomi Lomi every day, so they can learn and personally experience the aloha, beauty and transformational power of this work.

3 Days Full Body Lomi Lomi Massage Training

Training course learning the technique and healing practice of a traditional Hawaiian massage. starting on August 23. By Lomi Lomi Cyprus. Sesto Senso Wellness Centre, Limassol. 10am. 1-day course is €200. 2-day course is €350. 3-day course is €500. Tel: 99-553167. [email protected]