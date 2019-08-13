August 13, 2019

Limassol blaze under partial control

By George Psyllides
Firefighters managed to put a large fire in the Limassol area under partial control early Tuesday, as police arrested a man suspected of setting the blaze deliberately.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said he has been informed that the blaze in the area between Mallia and Pahna was expected to be put under full control within a couple of hours, assisted by favourable weather conditions.

Five water-dropping helicopters took to the air with the first light on Tuesday in support of a large number of firefighters on the ground.

The fire, which broke out at around noon Monday, has so far burned over 2.5 kilometres of wild bush, pine trees, and various cultivations. The flames have also destroyed power pylons and cables.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of setting the fire deliberately. He is expected to be brought before a court later Tuesday.

