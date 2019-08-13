Orienteer around Lofou

If you’ve not heard of the term orienteering before it’s basically a group of activities that need navigational skills. Think reading maps and using a compass to go from one point to another in outdoor, unusual terrain.

If this sparks up your interest, there is an orienteering event taking place in Lofou on Sunday tracing the village’s slopes. Participants will meet at the old Primary School on the south side of the village where there is parking close by at 10.15am and the course will start fifteen minutes later.

The event is open to all, even children, so you don’t need to be a pro-runner to take part. If this is your first orienteering route there’s a course designed just for you. The Yellow course is an easier route of 1.3km. Overall, there are three types of courses will be available. The hardest one is the Blue course, with a moderately technical route of 2.3km. The Red course is less technical and only 1.6km.

Although everyone is welcome, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Runners are to have their own compass and whistle. The maps will be pre-marked with loose control descriptions available. For a bathroom or a water break, public toilets and the cafes of the area can be used.

“This is a superb opportunity to participate in a truly amazing urban orienteering landscape,” say the organisers. “Plenty of narrow, twisty village roads and footpaths – some tarmac, some cobbled, some loose surface and some rough open areas.”

Orienteering Event

Running event with a route marked with flags, using specialized maps showing the exact location of each control. August 18. Lofou elementary school, Limassol. 10.15am (registration)-1pm. €4 and €2 for children. Tel: 99-413479. [email protected]