Police arrest man in connection with possession of drugs and antiquities

Paphos police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday night in connection with illegal possession of antiquities and drugs, for which his female partner, 29, had also been detained last week.

According to the police, the man was arrested at 7pm while driving in Paphos.

His 29-year-old partner was arrested on August 7, after authorities found 52g of amphetamines, 10g of crystal ice, one gramme of cocaine, a precision scale and six clay pots an archaeologist confirmed were antiquities dating back to the classical era, in the home shared by the couple.

Police soon redirected focus onto the 38-year-old, who, during questioning, assumed full responsibility.

The 29-year-old has been released.