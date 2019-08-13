Police arrest suspected drug dealer

Paphos police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with possession of drugs after he crashed his car in a bid to avoid a check.

Drug squad officers spotted the man — who had a pending search warrant against him — driving his car at around 2.15pm, and signalled for him to stop.

He accelerated in a bid to evade the officers but in doing so he collided with the police car before crashing into the steel barrier of a pedestrian crossing and a parked vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle came to a halt and was searched by officers who found some 12 grammes of cannabis, two precision scales, and €1,415 in cash.

A subsequent search of his home came up with two more precision scales and a small quantity of cannabis.

The driver of the parked vehicle the suspect had crashed into was slightly injured and was taken to a private clinic where she was treated and discharged.