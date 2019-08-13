August 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US Congress delegation to visit Cyprus for contacts on financial issues

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

A US Congress delegation will visit Cyprus at the end of August to hold a series of meetings with officials dealing with financial matters, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned.

The delegation will be headed by Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the US House Financial Services Committee, and will include other five members of the Committee. They will be visiting Cyprus on August 27-29.

The members of the delegation are expected to hold meetings with Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, the Central Bank of Cyprus Governor, Constantinos Herodotou, the Chairwoman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Demetra Kalogirou, and the Head of the Unit for Combating Money Laundering (MOKAS) Eva Papakyriakou.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

