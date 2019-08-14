August 14, 2019

China’s HK office condemns “near-terrorist acts” at Hong Kong airport

By Reuters News Service01
Anti-government demonstrators sit in a designated area of the arrival hall of the airport, after police and protesters clashed the previous night

China’s Hong Kong affairs office condemned what it called “near-terrorist acts” at Hong Kong’s airport and reiterated support for local authorities to severely punish those responsible amid an escalating crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, in a statement issued on Wednesday, also strongly condemned attacks against a reporter from China’s Global Times newspaper and a traveller at the airport by what it said were violent protesters.

Hong Kong’s airport resumed operations on Wednesday, rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted over the past two days as protesters clashed with riot police.

