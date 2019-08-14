Latin fever in Limassol

Of all the themed events happening around the island, Latin nights are by far the most popular. Nearly every bar that plays loud music and encourages dancing will have had a Latin-inspired evening, whether that includes live music, DJ sets or spiced cocktails. Limassol is not short of these events either and there’s plenty happening this August.

Wanax bar has had its fair share of Latin events this summer and more specifically, Cuban nights. Since the beginning of summer, their Thursdays and Saturdays have been oozing Cuban flair. Every Thursday, Pedro Son Cliente and Dariel, two musicians from Cuba, flood the bar with their Salsa, Cha Cha Cha and Son Cubano sounds. On Saturdays, duo Pedro and Contandino continue the Latin vibes with their live music set. Both events pride themselves on seaside views, a creative tapas menu and signature cocktails and are set to continue until the end of the month.

Also playing salsa, bachata and kizomba is a Latin dance party at Soho Wine bar tonight. The party will take over the streets with dancing couples and groups, offering cold drinks to cool off the hot dancing bodies.

Another Latin party will also be on towards the end of the month yet this one moves away from the streets and onto roofs. Marina Roof bar is hosting the event on its rooftop bar inviting all to sway to the beat and enjoy views of the Limassol Marina.

On August 18, the live Latin music continues with another performance by Pedro Son Caliente. If you follow the Latin scene in Cyprus, chances are that you’ve already seen this Cuban musician as he covers a large majority of these events. Bistrot 55 will be his next destination, where he will perform live with his band from 6pm to 8pm.

Cuban Latin Saturday

Latin music and vibes from duo Pedro and Contandino. Every Saturday. Wanax, Limassol. 8.30pm-11.30pm. Tel: 25-321000

100% Cuban Thursday

Live Cuban music by Pedro Son Cliente and Dariel, themed cocktails and delicious tapas. Every Thursday. Wanax, Limassol. 8.30pm-11.30pm. Tel: 25-321000

Latin Dance Party

Street party with Latin music. August 14. Soho Wine Bar, Limassol. 9pm-1am. Tel: 7000-3767

Cuban Live Band

Live Cuban music by Pedro Son Caliente. August 18. Bistrot 55, Limassol. 6pm-8pm. Tel: 25-212100

Latin Party

Latin rooftop party with view of Limassol Marina. August 22. Marina Roof bar, Limassol. 9pm-2am. Tel: 25-051500