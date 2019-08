A man, believed to be homeless, was found dead on Wednesday noon at an abandoned building in Limassol.

According to the police, the building is on Anexartisias street, the main Limassol shopping street.

“Today someone died in the city of development,” said Lefteris Georgiou, the spokesperson for citizen group Energo, which deals primarily with issues of homelessness in Limassol, in a social media post.