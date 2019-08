A 22-year-old man suffered serious spine injuries after his quad bike fell down a cliff in the Paphos region on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man, a resident of Nicosia, lost control of the bike at around 5pm on the rural road from Neo Chorio to the Baths of Aphrodite and fell down a 7-metre cliff.

He was initially taken to Polis Chrysochous hospital, then transferred to Paphos hospital and later to Nicosia general hospital.