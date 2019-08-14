Mary Poppins Returns to Faneromen19 Festival

Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives. The iconic Mary Poppins will visit the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation as a screening of the film will be held on August 29 as part of the Faneromen19 Festival.

The original film is loved by thousands of all generations. Mary Poppins Returns featuring Emily Blunt in the lead role follows a similar storyline with new adventures and songs. Though it doesn’t quite match up to the original hit, it’s a film still worth watching. The film is set in Depression-era London, where a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Sadly, the little house on Cherry Tree Lane and the grown-up siblings are facing hard times during the worldwide 1930s Great Slump.

However, against the backdrop of a terrible tragedy and imminent foreclosure, once more the beloved nanny descends from the skies to lend a hand. Along with the cheerfully resourceful lamplighter, Jack, the Banks are about to embark on a magical adventure, and what is more exciting, they will even get to find happiness again. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Mary Poppins Returns

Film screening part of the Faneromen19 Festival. August 29. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157