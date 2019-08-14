New case against suspected embezzler

A new case of embezzlement has emerged against a man already in custody over the misappropriation of more than €122,000.

According to police, evidence suggests the 36-year-old suspect has taken another €15,000.

He was arrested on August 7 and remanded for seven days but was rearrested on Wednesday since new evidence has come to light.

Initially, the 61-year-old manager of the Limassol-based company reported that the suspect embezzled the amount of €3,000 from the Paphos branch of the company.

He was then detained for three days during which more evidence emerged.

Police reported on August 7 that a representative of a Limassol-based company presented invoices and receipts for 22 cases in which the suspect allegedly took a total of €115,900.

A July audit revealed he also received the amount of €7,000 from a Paphos company without issuing a receipt. He failed to hand over the money to the company he worked for.

Another employee of the company, a 34-year-old woman, is also under investigation in connection with the case. It is suspected that she knew about the missing money but did not report it. She is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.