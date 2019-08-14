Pachna fire should be ‘completely extinguished’ by afternoon

The fire service is optimistic that the massive fire which broke out in the Pachna-Kissousa-Vouni area two days ago will be totally put out by the afternoon, deputy fire chief Leondidas Leonidou has said on Wednesday morning.

It was under fully control on Tuesday but there were still small pockets and the possibility of reignition, he explained.

“We want to give it time, and by the afternoon if all goes well, then we will talk about it being completely extinguished.”

According to Leonidou, firefighters are still in the area and are busy putting out small fires.

Though it was quiet overnight, strong winds are expected during the day, he told the Cyprus News Agency.

The fire broke out on Monday noon in the area between the villages of Malia and Pachna. A large force, including several water-dropping helicopters, fought the flames all day and it was eventually put under control in the early hours Tuesday.

It burned over 2.5 kilometres of wild bush, pine trees, and various crops. The flames also destroyed around a dozen power pylons and cables.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man, a resident of the area, on suspicion of setting the fire deliberately. The man, who denies involvement, was seen moving suspiciously in the area. The suspect who was remanded for four days claims he was not in the area at the time.