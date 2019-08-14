Paphos-Limassol highway, lane closures

The fast lanes of the Paphos-Limassol motorway will be closed for traffic in both directions on August 29.

The lanes and the exits from the Konia roundabout to Petra tou Romiou will be closed from 9am until 1pm while lighting maintenance will be carried out, the public works department announced.

Traffic will be directed to the slow lanes.

The department apologised for the unavoidable inconvenience and called on the drivers to comply with roads signs and police instructions.

The public can check the progress of the works and its impact on traffic at www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.