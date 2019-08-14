Rain possible as temperatures drop slightly

The next couple of days are expected to be slightly cooler with a possibility of rain inland and the mountainous areas according to the met office on Wednesday.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated rain or storms inland and the mountainous areas.

Strong winds are expected in the southern areas.

Temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius inland, around 32C in the east and south coasts and around 30C in the rest of the coastal areas and the mountains.

Isolated showers and storms have been forecast also on Friday and the weekend during the afternoon inland and the mountainous areas.

On Saturday the temperature is expected to slightly rise.