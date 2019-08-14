August 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cricket

Rain set to wash out first day of Lord’s Ashes Test

By Reuters News Service00
Spectators with umbrellas as rain delays play between England and Australia at Lord's

Rain looked set to wash out the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Wednesday, without a ball bowled as of the scheduled lunch break and a grim weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Fans sat in clusters in the sheltered areas of the stands, while a few huddled under umbrellas out in the open.

Ground staff briefly took the covers off the wicket during a dry spell late in the morning, only to roll them straight back on as the drizzle resumed.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.

Related posts

Sala and pilot likely exposed to carbon monoxide before fatal crash

Reuters News Service

Klopp hails female ref for Super Cup as “historic moment”

Reuters News Service

Ajax, Red Star through as Celtic and Porto crash out

Reuters News Service

Apoel fight back to advance in Champions League

Staff Reporter

Chelsea ‘desperately want’ to win Super Cup, says Lampard

Press Association

Griezmann fuels ultra-attacking Barca’s bid for third straight title

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign