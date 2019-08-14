Rain set to wash out first day of Lord’s Ashes Test

Rain looked set to wash out the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Wednesday, without a ball bowled as of the scheduled lunch break and a grim weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Fans sat in clusters in the sheltered areas of the stands, while a few huddled under umbrellas out in the open.

Ground staff briefly took the covers off the wicket during a dry spell late in the morning, only to roll them straight back on as the drizzle resumed.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.