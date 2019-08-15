A taste of Cuba every Tuesday

Since the beginning of the summer Garden Day & Night has been offering themed nights nearly every day of the week. Think R&B evenings, Gin & Tonic nights and Caribbean Fridays. One night that really stands out, however, is Cuba Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday a taste of Cuba reaches the capital city with Garden’s event. Not just down to the live music from two exceptional Cuban musicians living in Cyprus, Salvador Mario Rodriguez and Marjorie Montero, but real flavours tantalising your taste buds too. Plantation rum and other Cuba-inspired cocktails are a hit each time.

It’s a wholesome experience for all senses. Before you even walk into the bar, chances are that you will hear the live music urging you to sway your hips. Once there, sat in between the pool and the tall palm trees forgetting that you’re in the middle of the city and sipping your drink, you’ll be energised by the singer’s performance. Marjorie is always smiley, into each beat and how she manages to sing and swirl her hips at the same time is beyond me.

What I love the most about Cuba Tuesdays is that dancing couples aren’t shy to busting out moves and create a dancefloor. Whether you’re a Latin pro or a mere fan, the atmosphere is welcoming to all. If you’re not up for dancing with a partner, occasionally you might find someone leading a group dance move – that’s your chance.

Cuba Tuesdays

Live Cuban music by two Cuban musicians, themed cocktails and delicious food. Every Tuesday. Garden Day & Night, Nicosia. 9pm-2am. Tel:22-662626