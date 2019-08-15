Bar review: Beatriz café, Paphos

Beatriz cafe Bistro is found in a quiet corner of Paphos old town and is a charming venue.

Open seven days a week, this family run cafe is found at the entrance to the recently renovated Ibrahim’s Khan, and the service is excellent.

It is small with limited seating available downstairs and a room upstairs, and outside, under the ample shade provided, is the place to be. The seating is comfortable and an installation on one of the exterior walls, “dream catchers for Peace” made by the Peace 2 Peace group’s members which consist of women all over Cyprus, is a poignant talking point.

Beatriz cafe is in the middle of the recently renovated old town and can get busy at times. If you’re driving, there is a municipal car park of Pervola near by and others are just a short stroll away.

A new playground is opposite the cafe, so this is a great place for families and it serves all sorts of homemade snacks and drinks, as well as Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

The menu is small but the offerings are delicious, try the cakes which are made by the owner, the cheese cake or the orange cake are recommended.There is also a selection of handmade sandwiches, snacks, salads, platters and sweets.

The coffee here is very good and includes summer favourites such as frappe,iced latte,iced mocha and iced Americano.The fresh orange juice refreshing and reasonably priced and there is also a selection of tea.

Fruit smoothies made with seasonal fruits, thick delicious milkshakes, homemade iced teas, a small selection of wine, mostly from Cyprus, spirits, cocktails and beer are also available.

Wall mounted fans provide a good breeze outside and relief from the summer heat, and tables here are in a prime position to people watch and meet up with friends.

The owners and staff enjoy interacting with customers and are helpful when visitors need advice about where to go or what to see. This is part of what gives this cafe its charm and relaxed and welcoming vibe.

Beatriz cafe is hugely popular with visitors to Paphos who tend to stumble on it by accident and then return at least once during their trip. It is also a favourite of locals working and living in the area as well as others visiting the old town.

Occasional events are also held here, such as a Latin night street party.

Open 7 days a week in the summer (check for winter opening times) : Monday to Saturday 8.30am- 11pm, Sunday 5pm- 11pm.

Beatriz Cafe Bistro, Konstantinou Kanari 36, Paphos Tel : 26 933597

Freshly squeezed orange juice : 3 euros

Frappe : 3.50 euros

Home made sandwiches : Start from 3.50 euros

Salads : Start from 6.50 euros