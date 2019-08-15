Keep rocking at Savino Live

Savino Live has been keeping Larnaca’s live rock music scene going for years now. Nearly every week, various bands perform and the bar has gathered its own group of dedicated fans that attend religiously.

The summer season is no different and reaching the end of August, there are still some live gigs left to rock out to. The next one is on August 23 featuring local band Prospectus, which consists of pioneering Cypriot musicians. An electrifying passion and a vibrant stage presence are two elements that define the band and perhaps why the crowds keep returning to its shows. The performance is set to start at 11.30pm though the bar’s doors will be open from 10.30pm.

On August 31, another Cypriot rock band will take over the Savino Live stage, this one presenting their first studio album Bite the Apple. Barebone is a four-piece band from Cyprus with its main focus, for both their live appearances and own material, to have upbeat rock tunes focused on groove and pure hard gritty sound.

The band has performed in numerous venues on the island and took part in major festivals and events such as Legion Run and Cyprus International Tattoo Convention. Now, Barebone is ready to present its newest body of work.

The inspiration for Bite the Apple is wanting people to broaden their horizons and see beyond our increasingly automated world. “We live in a robotic society. We want to think outside the box, we want to take chances! Temptation sometimes is good, taking chances is the only way to explore new horizons,” said the band’s drummer Constantinos Pavlides. “Bite the apple and take your chances! Don’t hesitate about something because of fear”.

August won’t be the only lively month at Savino and in fact, September has already booked new performers and events. In the first week of September, Savino travels back in time with its 5th Retro party in a collaboration with the Larnaca-Famagusta Antianemia Foundation. In the middle of the month, City of Thieves, a British heavy rock band will be performing, following a European tour.

Music at Savino Live

Various live performances from local and international rock bands. August and September. Savino Live, Larnaca. Tel: 99-860304