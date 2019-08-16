August 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Big win sets Wolves up for Europa League playoff with Torino

By Reuters News Service00
Wolverhampton's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring a goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrated their biggest aggregate win in Europe on Thursday after the Premier League side beat Armenia’s Pyunik 4-0 on the night, and 8-0 overall, to set up a Europa League playoff with Serie A’s Torino.

The winner of the home and away legs on Aug. 22 and 29, with the first match played in Italy, will progress to the group stage.

Substitute Diogo Jota scored with an acrobatic late scissor kick to wrap up an easy victory in front of a packed Molineux, with three of the goals flowing in a 10-minute spell after the break.

Wolves, seventh in the league last season, are competing in Europe for the first time since they played in the 1980-81 UEFA Cup.

New Portuguese signing Pedro Neto opened the scoring with a debut goal in the 54th, with teenage midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White putting the hosts 2-0 up in the 58th and Ruben Vinagre bagging the third from close range in the 64th.

Torino beat Shakhtyor Soligorsk 6-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 second leg draw in Belarus.

