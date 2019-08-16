Fires put out in Limassol and Mitsero

A fire in Limassol on Friday destroyed the roof of a restaurant near the town’s castle, the fire service said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire, which appears to have been caused by a faulty smokestack, started shortly before 5pm. The fire service dispatched four engines with 12 firefighters to the incident as customers and staff vacated the establishment.

The blaze started on the roof, which was made of wooden beams and metal panels. Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent establishments.

Earlier, the fire service put out a blaze that broke out near Adelfi state forest at Mitsero, west of Nicosia.

The fire broke out at around 3.25pm and was brought under control about an hour later after destroying 3,200 square metres of farmland with olive and almond trees.

Two small water-dropping planes, seven vehicles and 19 firefighters, most from the forestry department, took part in the effort.