Kedipes admits ‘stalling’ probe into loans held by PEPs

THE state-owned asset management company (Kedipes) appears to be stonewalling a probe into the possibility of the co-op bank affording favourable treatment to politically exposed persons (PEPs) as regards loan restructuring, it emerged on Friday.

Despite being given the all-clear by the attorney-general to hand over to the state auditor the information concerning loans belonging to PEPs that were taken over by Hellenic Bank in 2018, Kedipes appears to be stalling, citing legal issues.

“To fully ensure the lawfulness of its actions and to be able to respond to the auditor-general’s request to hand over historical data regarding PEP credit facilities that were transferred to Hellenic Bank, (Kedipes) has asked the auditor-general to seek fresh clarifications from the state Legal Service since the initial legal opinion does not make any reference on specific articles” of the relevant law “and how they had been interpreted,” Kedipes said in a statement on Friday.

Kedipes, created following the demise of the co-op bank to manage its non-performing loans, said it has already handed over similar information on PEPs that continue to be its customers.

The statement followed a report in daily Phileleftheros that Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides had sent the attorney-general a second letter late in July, complaining about Kedipes’ refusal to hand over information relating to PEP non-performing loans, which had been restructured before being transferred to Hellenic.

Two months ago, Costas Clerides had issued a legal opinion green-lighting the release of the information on all loans linked to PEPs, including the ones that went to Hellenic.

Michaelides asked for the information to determine whether certain PEPs had received favourable treatment when restructuring their loans at the co-op.

The findings of a probe into the demise of the bank said some €10m in PEP loans had been written off by the co-op bank.

The co-op was had been forced to sell its operations to Hellenic Bank in June 2018 after its failure to reduce its non-performing loan stock fast enough, wiped out its equity.

Kedipes was established to manage the non-performing loans, real estate, and other assets amounting to €8.2bn, that were not part of the transfer to Hellenic Bank.

Among them were non-performing loans of about €7bn.