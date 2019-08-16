Over 17,000 hunters set to head out on Sunday

Over 17,000 hunters are expected to head out on Sunday to mark the first day of the new hunting season, the game service announced on Friday.

The service asked hunters to behave appropriately, show respect to fellow hunters and to the property of others.

It warned that hunters should make sure they have a valid license. Licenses can be renewed at banks and online. If a hunter is found without a valid license they can be fined up to €2,000 plus the renewal fee (€77) for every year the license has been expired.

The game service listed several safety guidelines to be followed by all hunters. They are advised to avoid prolonged exposure the sun, to wear light clothing, to protect their eyes by wearing a hat and sunglasses, to drink plenty of water, and to avoid alcohol consumption.

Hunters were also asked to make sure they plan ahead, and to avoid hunting alone, while another person should always know the exact spot where they will be hunting.

The game service warned that the lighting of fires in non-designated areas is strictly prohibited, especially in view of the high risk of fire with current scorching temperatures.

Finally, the service asked that hunters report any illegality they see at the areas they choose to hunt.

Spring hunting is prohibited by the EU Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) and Cyprus legislation, as it poses a threat to the migration of birds to their breeding grounds. Generally, hunting of migratory birds is from mid-August until end-October and hunting of resident game species from November until December, while hunting of Song Thrushes is permitted until end of February.

Usually hunting is allowed on Sundays and Wednesdays, but there are some areas where it is permitted daily for a longer period of time, usually in coastal areas. Hunting is prohibited in certain areas, which can be either permanent or temporary game reserves.