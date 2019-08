A 96-year-old man died as the result of a road accident on Thursday morning in Limassol.

The accident happened at 5.15am when the elderly man, Loizos Christoforou, was hit by a car when he was trying to cross the road.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested under a warrant to facilitate investigations.