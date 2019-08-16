Three arrested for drink driving in Larnaca

Police arrested three people for drunk driving in Larnaca on Thursday and Friday, one of whom has already been sentenced for the offence.

The 44-year-old driver was stopped by police jumping a red light at 10pm on Thursday in Larnaca’s Louki Akrita street.

An alcotest showed a reading of 99μg, while only 22μg are allowed by law.

When the man appeared in court on Friday he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence. His licence was suspended for two months, four points were added to his licence and he was ordered to pay €750, €200 immediately and the rest at a later date.

Another two people were also arrested in Larnaca for the same offence.

Officers stopped a motorbike for a routine inspection during a campaign for drunk driving at 7pm on Thursday on Tassos Papadopoulos avenue.

A breathalyser showed 116μg. As he is a driver who had his licence for less than three years and the legal limit for these new drivers is 9μg, he was 12 times over the limit.

The 48-year-old man was not wearing a helmet and his student licence was expired.

At around 3am on Friday, another biker, 25, was stopped by police and breathalysed, with a result of 90μg, 10 times the legal limit. He refused to give a second sample for a follow-up test and was arrested.

Investigations revealed he had no driving licence or insurance while the motorbike had not been registered since 2014.

.