Woman dies in car crash near Limassol

A 74-year-old woman died in a car crash on Friday afternoon near Limassol and two other women were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Maroula Christodoulou, a Vouni resident, was fatally injured after the car she was driving on the Ayios Amvrosios-Vouni road collided head-on with an incoming vehicle with three passengers, all aged 27.

Christodoulou’s car fell into a ditch at the side of the road, crashing onto its side. The fire service was called to the scene to retrieve the 74-year-old.

Of the three additional persons involved in the crash, two women were seriously injured and one man suffered lighter injuries.

One of the injured women was rushed to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of her injuries, while the second woman underwent surgery at Limassol general.

Pachna police remained on-site to investigate further.