August 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman dies in car crash near Limassol

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

A 74-year-old woman died in a car crash on Friday afternoon near Limassol and two other women were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Maroula Christodoulou, a Vouni resident, was fatally injured after the car she was driving on the Ayios Amvrosios-Vouni road collided head-on with an incoming vehicle with three passengers, all aged 27.

Christodoulou’s car fell into a ditch at the side of the road, crashing onto its side. The fire service was called to the scene to retrieve the 74-year-old.

Of the three additional persons involved in the crash, two women were seriously injured and one man suffered lighter injuries.

One of the injured women was rushed to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of her injuries, while the second woman underwent surgery at Limassol general.

Pachna police remained on-site to investigate further.

Related posts

Kedipes admits stalling probe into loans held by PEPs

George Psyllides

€1.1m in scholarships offered in energy studies

Staff Reporter

Nicosia abstains from rhetoric of tension says Spokesman

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Akel calls for explanation of report linking president to money laundering

George Psyllides

Three arrested for drink driving in Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Police break law as no space to keep animals says Animal Party

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign