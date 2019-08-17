30 new cultural heritage projects in the pipeline, says Hadjidemetriou

THIRTY new cultural heritage conservation projects are in the pipeline, with Takis Hadjidemetriou, the Greek Cypriot Head of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, saying that the bicommunal team is moving ahead with its programming for 2020.

Hadjidemetriou told the Cyprus News Agency that an official ceremony will be held on September 20 to mark the completion of works in the church of Agios Philon, in the Karpas peninsula, in the presence of EU officials. On the same day, they will also hand over the restored mosaics in the nearby Early Christian Basilica of Agia Triada.

Regarding the restoration of parts of Nicosia’s Venetian walls in the north that had collapsed after the heavy rainfall earlier this year, he pointed to September for more developments.

“We have specific projects that need to be financed. There are monuments collapsing, there are the walls of Nicosia, there are churches about to tumble down and at the same time we have around 30 projects for which we need to start with the [technical] studies, for our 2020 programming,” he said.

Referring to progress in restoring the parts of Nicosia walls that collapsed in March and April this year, near Mula Bastion, Hadjidemetriou said that a contractor is expected to start work in September. He added that more developments are expected after a study has been competed for the recently-collapsed part of the walls in Quirini Bastion.

With regard to a meeting of the Greek Cypriot members of the technical committees, due to meet next month under Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, Hadjidemetriou said that his committee is expected to hand over a report about ongoing and future projects, as the rest of the technical committees will do.