A minute with Natalia Pehlivani missfunkynatty Lingerie Designer

Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca with my sister and our dog Duffy

Best childhood memory?

I would say waking up on Saturday mornings careless and hearing the birds singing.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Most frequent restaurant is Patriko at Tersefanou and my favorite dish is tandoori chicken. I hate cauliflower.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had a salmon wrap.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a night person, I love the mystery and magical atmosphere of the night time. A perfect night out will be a nice dinner with a loved one, talking and discussing as time didn’t exist, after we would go somewhere with fun music, fun people and dancing until the sun rises.

Best book ever read?

I don’t have a favourite book yet. I am currently reading Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami

Favourite film of all time?

I will say three, On Body & Soul, Mommy, The Royal Tenenbaums.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Last summer I spent some days in a small island in Greece, Anafi. I am currently thinking of that memory as my favourite holiday. I would like to visit New Orleans and check out all the legendary jazz bars there and also have a road trip around the US, see the Grand Canyon.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Bob Dylan

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be in a beautiful green scenery where I could have my studio, working and enjoying nature. I would prefer though to be close to a city 😉

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would definitely have a night out with Bob Dylan, I admire how his mind works, how he perceives the world and I want to hear all his stories over a drink.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend my last 24 hours at a beach with my loved ones.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing a loved one, at an early age.

Tell me a joke…

The other day I didn’t remember where I parked my car and I was looking for it for 1,5 hour.