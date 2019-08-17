An evening of opera and pop

Paphos has had a rather busy cultural agenda this summer, hosting festivals and concerts in various locations around the district. Another evening of live music is coming with three musicians plus one special young guest getting together on August 25 for a night called ‘An evening of diversity opera and pop’ hosted at Eleouthkia Park. The concert will be filled with international songs in English, German, Russian, Armenian, Italian, French and Czech.

Handling the opera aspect of the evening are sopranos Anoki Von Arx and Zara Barkhoudarian, both acquainted with the local music scene. Anoki’s performances are said to bring an element of fun to opera, delivering each aria with beautiful sfogato soprano, similar to Maria Callas’ ethos.

Zara, an Armenian based in Cyprus, has been teaching piano and vocals for decades now in Nicosia. When she’s not teaching, she takes to the stage and her performances with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra are but a few of her live music engagements.

Joining the two women is Gore Melian who will perform his own songs on the night, which have been exceptionally received by Paphos audiences and broadcast on Cypriot radio. His digital single Suddenly is written, produced and performed by him while his Fear vs Love has received lots of attention. You may recognise Gore as he was one of the National Finalists to represent Cyprus in Eurovision with I Wanna Thank You.

The trio will be joined by guest singer, 12-year-old Edgar, a boy soprano and winner of the Galaxy of Talents 2018 Limassol who sings in English, Italian, Greek and Armenian and is set to showcase his passion for music.

An Evening of Diversity Opera and Pop

Live music blending opera and pop music with Anoki Von Arx, Zara Barkhoudarian, Gore Melian and 12-year-old Edgar. August 25. Eleouthkia Park, Paphos. 7pm. €22 including international hot and cold buffet and first drink. Tel: 96-397429